SEAFORD - Alice B. Cianci passed away due to natural causes on Thursday, May 7, 2020.
Alice once worked as an executive secretary at General Electric in Everett, Mass. as well as St. Joseph's Convent in New Britain, Conn. She served as secretary and was on multiple committees serving the poor with Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Seaford. Her greatest work was as a wife to her husband Cy and as a mother of three. Alice lived her life guided by faith and family.
Her husband, Joseph V. "CY" Cianci died in 2015.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Brennan (Michael); two sons, Christopher Cianci and Joseph B. Cianci; four grandchildren, Briana Lewis, Julia Cianci, Michael Brennan and Caileen Brennan; and her sisters, Barbara A. Brady, Sister Alice Mary Brady; and her sister-in-law, Marie Masonis (Alan).
Funeral Services and Burial in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, P O Box 719, Seaford, DE 19973. To leave a condolence visit www.cranstonfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on May 14, 2020.