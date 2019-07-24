Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice "Irene" Bennett. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Mrs. Bennett was born June 1, 1931 in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Thomas Atchison and Grace Brown Atchison. Moving to Dover in 2007.

She worked for 30 years at the Value Thrift Shop in Collingdale, Pa. Mrs. Bennett was an avid reader and belonged to several book clubs and would read 3 to 4 novels a month, she especially enjoy reading about the Amish and the Kennedy's. She enjoyed baking, cooking, collecting angels especially wooded ones and would listen to David Muir on ABC nightly news.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Roy Bennett 07/21/1995.

She is survived by her sons, William Bennett, Jr. of Newark, and Kenneth L. Bennett and his wife Laura of Dover; and granddaughter, Taylor Purner.

Services will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Blind Sight of Delaware, 2915 Newport Gap Pike, Wilmington, DE 19808.

