Alice L. Queen
(nee Littleton), 74
MILFORD - Alice L. Queen (nee Littleton) passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at Bayhealth Hospital (Kent Campus) in Dover.
Alice was born on October 8, 1946 in Dover, Del. to the late Charles T. and Lilias J. (Moore) Littleton of Little Heaven, Delaware.
She graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and married the love of her life, Bobby Queen in 1964.
Alice worked for over 20 years in the healthcare industry as a home health care aide, unit clerk and as a CNA for Milford Memorial Hospital in Milford, Del.
Alice never met a stranger and appreciated the company of anyone who visited with her. She enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels and loved word puzzles, crocheting, old Westerns and the Family Feud. She was a fantastic cook, enjoyed a good meal and particularly loved dessert. She cherished time with her family and her beloved cat, Maxine ("Max") who will all miss her immensely.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles (Buddy) Littleton Jr., Roger Littleton and Russell Littleton; as well as her husband, Bobby Queen.
Alice is survived by her sister, Norma Littleton of Frederica; her son, Robert Queen and his wife, Jocelyn, of Frederica; her daughter, Pamela Queen-Perry and her husband, Earl, of Houston; grandchildren, Aaron and Taylor Queen of Camden, Savannah and Geoffrey Rowland of Frederica, Kelsey Perry of Houston, and Morgan Perry of Houston; great grandchildren, Layna Rowland and Easton Queen; niece, Kristine Langley and husband Chris of Frederica; great nephew, Benjamin Langley; and great niece, Charlotte Langley.
Services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 West Camden-Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, Del. Visitation will start one hour earlier at 12 p.m. All who attend are encouraged to dress casual (jeans) as this was Alice's preference. Burial will follow at Barratts Chapel Cemetery in Frederica. Due to COVID-19 regulations there will be a walk through viewing and only 50 people allowed for the funeral service. Burial will be in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.
Online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com