Alice Lois (Hornberger) Gondeck, 71
DENTON, Md. - Alice Lois (Hornberger) Gondeck left her body and went home to be with her Lord on August 10, 2020. Born March 28, 1949, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. Hornberger, and the late Alice L. Johnson.
After graduating from Western High School in 1967 she met and married John H. Gondeck in May 1969. They moved from Baltimore to Denton with their first daughter Alicia M. Wood in 1976. She started her career as a Mary Kay consultant in 1980; she remained a consultant until her ultimate retirement. She was a member of the American Legion post #29 auxiliary and the VFW post #5246 auxiliary. She was also a member of the Ames United Methodist Church in Denton.
She is survived by her loving husband, John H. Gondeck; three children, Alicia M. Gondeck Wood (David), Jason M. Gondeck (Nicole), Mary E. Gondeck Wooters (Buddy); and five grandchildren, Koby M. Gondeck, Colton M. Kraegenbrink, Camron M. Gondeck, Katelyn M. Wooters and Derek L. Wooters. She is also survived by four half-brothers, Steven Hornberger (Laurie), Eddy Hornberger (Kathy), Kenneth Hechmer (Terri) & Robert Buchanan (Debbie).
She was preceded in death by half-sisters, Tere Schroeder & Mary Ellen Campbell.
She loved spending time with her family and at the beach.
There will be a public walk through viewing from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, August 13th, 2020 at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 South Second Street in Denton following COVID-19 restrictions. The funeral service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617 or Gideons International, PO Box 11, Bethlehem, MD 21609.
