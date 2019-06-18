Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice M. Taraila. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 522 Main Street Marydel , MD View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 522 Main Street Marydel , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Alice M. Taraila formerly of Dover, now of Ocean Pines, passed away on June 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the Stansell House of Coastal Hospice in Ocean Pines, Md.

Mrs. Taraila was born in Dover on Sept. 16, 1930 and was a 1949 graduate of Dover High School. She worked in the banking field for over 40 years. She also worked for her son as a real estate bookkeeper and at Kriss Contracting for an additional 25 years. Mrs. Taraila's greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Her husband of 47 years, Walter A. Taraila, passed away in 1996. She is survived by her children, Barbara Dix and her husband Terry of Salisbury, Md. and Walter D. Taraila and his wife Karen of Bishopville, Md.; four grandchildren, Stacey Kielbiowski and her husband Darius, Kristy McIntyre and her husband John, Walter M. Taraila and Samantha Mancini and her husband Chris; and four great grandchildren, Logan, Charlotte, Ava and Emma. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Flossie Deny; and by her sister, Jean Morris.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 11 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 522 Main Street, Marydel, MD 21649 where there will be a viewing from 10 until 11 a.m. Thursday. Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dover. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21802.

