DOVER - Alice Marie Blair passed away at home on June 3, 2019 with many family and friends visiting in the preceding days. Marie was born on March 8, 1923 to the late William Luther and Sallie Mae Sapp of Hartly, and was the oldest of eight siblings.

Marie enjoyed country music – both live and on t.v., Nascar – especially Jeff Gordon, visiting with family, eating delectable food (nothing like a good ear of Fickner's corn, a tomato sandwich, and some fresh crabs), and enjoying her beautiful plants and flowers about the yard. When visiting her home, her love of owls and lighthouses could clearly be seen. She also loved Elvis and was able to travel to Graceland several years ago to visit his museum. Marie took great pleasure in feeding anyone who entered her home; and no one was to leave without filling up! She delighted in her love for cooking and will always be remembered for her delicious banana cakes, dumplings, fried chicken, potato salad, baked beans, and vegetable beef soup – all homemade, of course.

Growing up a farmer's daughter, Marie learned early on the value of hard work and education. She helped her husband Archie in his mechanics shop, opened up a couple sub shops that she fed customers and her children (and their friends!) from, worked in retail at McCrory's and Leeds Travelware, and put in many years with Delaware Home and Hospital in Smyrna. After retirement, she went to work for Capitol Cleaners and once asked the police officers if there was a way to get a 'butt' print from a suspect who broke in overnight. Many stories filled with hard work, love, and laughter will remain a part of dinner table tales.

Not only did she raise her own children, but she also helped to raise some of her grandchildren and great grandchildren – one of which nicknamed her "Mommom Hey"; it would stick for many of the other greats as well. She was a devoted matriarch who always put family first. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Archie; sons, Bob, Frank, Sam, William (Billy), and Danny Blair; daughters, Janet Blair, Deanie Buxton and Rose Bennett; granddaughter Jeri Garber; sisters, Patsy Sapp, Margaret Jarman, and Ora Law; and brother, Walter Sapp. While she was greeted by many in heaven, she left even more friends and family who miss and love her very much. She is survived by her beautiful daughters, Joan Buxton and Jean (Andy) Aiken of Dover and Doris Carey of Bradford, Pa.; sons, Wayne (Carol) Sapp of Viola and Chuck (Doris) Blair of Marydel; and sisters, Grace (Bob) Johnson of Clayton, Emily (the late Mac) Emerson of Bear, and Verna (the late Henry) Donovan of Newark. Marie also leaves behind several grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and even great-great grandchildren – all of whom love her dearly.

A viewing will be held at Trader Funeral Home (12 Lotus St., Dover, DE, 19901) on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8p.m. Funeral services will then be held at Trader Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12-1p.m. with burial at Bethel Methodist Episcopal Cemetery (Intersection of Messina Hill Rd. & Lynnbury Rd., Cheswold) immediately afterward. Food and Fellowship will follow at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (237 W. Lebanon Rd., Dover, DE 19901) at 3:30 p.m.

On behalf of her family, we thank you for the love, support, service, and prayers during this difficult time, including that of Delaware Hospice nurses and aides. Moreover, a heartfelt appreciation from Marie's entire family goes to her daughter, Joan Buxton, who willingly sacrificed so much time, energy, and years being her longtime caregiver. Your family loves you and thanks you for your life of sacrifice to handle day-to-day care for her, especially in these last few years of struggle.

