Alice May Ashby passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.
Alice was born on July 31, 1927 to Georgia and Kent Price of Patrick, Ky. She was the youngest of seven children.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charlie Ashby, and her son-in-law, John Harrigan.
Alice is survived by daughters, Patricia Satterwhite and her husband, Mickey, Carolyn Sue Harrigan and Brenda Drerenberger and her husband, Tad. Alice was a proud grandmother to Tim Satterwhite and Katie Reed and Thomas, Brandon, and Christopher Drerenberger. She was also great-grandmother to Connor and Camdyn Reed and Taylor and Morgan Satterwhite.
Alice enjoyed bowling and playing cards with her family and longtime friends, Ralph and Doris Veasey. She delighted in decorating her home, making ceramics, and traveling to Reno, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Dover Downs to play the slot machines. She especially loved all things Christmas.
Alice passed peacefully surrounded by her three daughters only weeks shy of her 92nd birthday due to complications from Alzheimer's.
Alice will be remembered on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home located at 119 W. Camden-Wyoming, Wyoming, Delaware. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:30 p.m. followed immediately by a memorial service to celebrate her life at 12:30 p.m. Internment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Alice Ashby to Country Rest Home, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, DE 19950 to assist with the care of other Alzheimer's patients.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on July 17, 2019