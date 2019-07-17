Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice May Ashby. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice May Ashby passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.

Alice was born on July 31, 1927 to Georgia and Kent Price of Patrick, Ky. She was the youngest of seven children.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charlie Ashby, and her son-in-law, John Harrigan.

Alice is survived by daughters, Patricia Satterwhite and her husband, Mickey, Carolyn Sue Harrigan and Brenda Drerenberger and her husband, Tad. Alice was a proud grandmother to Tim Satterwhite and Katie Reed and Thomas, Brandon, and Christopher Drerenberger. She was also great-grandmother to Connor and Camdyn Reed and Taylor and Morgan Satterwhite.

Alice enjoyed bowling and playing cards with her family and longtime friends, Ralph and Doris Veasey. She delighted in decorating her home, making ceramics, and traveling to Reno, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Dover Downs to play the slot machines. She especially loved all things Christmas.

Alice passed peacefully surrounded by her three daughters only weeks shy of her 92nd birthday due to complications from Alzheimer's.

Alice will be remembered on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home located at 119 W. Camden-Wyoming, Wyoming, Delaware. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:30 p.m. followed immediately by a memorial service to celebrate her life at 12:30 p.m. Internment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Alice Ashby to Country Rest Home, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, DE 19950 to assist with the care of other Alzheimer's patients.

Letters of condolences can be sent via





Alice May Ashby passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019.Alice was born on July 31, 1927 to Georgia and Kent Price of Patrick, Ky. She was the youngest of seven children.She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Charlie Ashby, and her son-in-law, John Harrigan.Alice is survived by daughters, Patricia Satterwhite and her husband, Mickey, Carolyn Sue Harrigan and Brenda Drerenberger and her husband, Tad. Alice was a proud grandmother to Tim Satterwhite and Katie Reed and Thomas, Brandon, and Christopher Drerenberger. She was also great-grandmother to Connor and Camdyn Reed and Taylor and Morgan Satterwhite.Alice enjoyed bowling and playing cards with her family and longtime friends, Ralph and Doris Veasey. She delighted in decorating her home, making ceramics, and traveling to Reno, Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, and Dover Downs to play the slot machines. She especially loved all things Christmas.Alice passed peacefully surrounded by her three daughters only weeks shy of her 92nd birthday due to complications from Alzheimer's.Alice will be remembered on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Pippin Funeral Home located at 119 W. Camden-Wyoming, Wyoming, Delaware. The family will receive friends from 12 to 12:30 p.m. followed immediately by a memorial service to celebrate her life at 12:30 p.m. Internment will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Alice Ashby to Country Rest Home, 12046 Sunset Lane, Greenwood, DE 19950 to assist with the care of other Alzheimer's patients.Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com Published in NewsZapDE on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close