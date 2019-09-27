Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice May Headley. View Sign Service Information Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 307 North Bedford Street Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-2880 Calling hours 12:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 307 North Bedford Street Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 307 North Bedford Street Georgetown , DE 19947 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Alice was born on June 11, 1931, in Dagsboro, to George W. Headley and Elva Adams Headley Lewis. Alice was instrumental in helping her mother raise her brothers and sister. Between 1945 and 1949, she worked at the 5 & 10 Store in Georgetown. She also worked at Mary Blackston's Restaurant and Park's Restaurant. In April, 1949, she went to work for the Diamond State Telephone Company, where she worked for 33 years, retiring in 1982. She then went to work at the Stockley Center as a Switchboard Operator and retired after 10 ½ years.

Aunt Alice, as she was known to most everyone, loved cooking, canning, knitting, crocheting, sewing, needlework, crafting, taking pictures, listening to music, and dancing. She was a member of the Caesar Rodney Telephone Pioneers, the Deborah Heart and Lung Foundation and volunteered at the Robin Hood Thrift Shop, just to name a few of her contributions to the community. She was also a family matriarch when it came to keeping the history of the Adams and Headley families, having not only done research on the family tree and maintaining as much contact and history with every branch, but also serving as an officer, planning, and faithfully attending the annual Adams family reunion. When Auntie signed on to do something, she was committed. She never did anything half-heartedly.

Aunt Alice's family was her life. Her nieces and nephews spent the majority of their childhood weekends at her Cabbage Corner home. This tradition continued to include her great nieces and nephews. Aunt Alice's door was also always open to the neighborhood kids and extended family.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her Aunt Gertrude Wilson; her dearest companion, John A. Elliott; her sister-in-law Ginny Headley; as well as many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her brothers: Charles (Janice), Walt, and George "Lope" (Ruthie); her sister, Sara Munsell (Karl); and her nieces and nephews: Mark and Joanne, Lindsey and Zach, Matt and Cathy, Christin, Brian, Charlie and Aaron John, Lynette and Duane, Colleen and Andrew, Regina, Patrick and Traci, Kenna and David, Spencer and Rachel, Paiton and Luke, and Kari.

A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, 307 N. Bedford Street, Georgetown, where friends may call beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Please visit Alice's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at



DAGSBORO - Alice May Headley, loving sister, Auntie, cousin and friend passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.Alice was born on June 11, 1931, in Dagsboro, to George W. Headley and Elva Adams Headley Lewis. Alice was instrumental in helping her mother raise her brothers and sister. Between 1945 and 1949, she worked at the 5 & 10 Store in Georgetown. She also worked at Mary Blackston's Restaurant and Park's Restaurant. In April, 1949, she went to work for the Diamond State Telephone Company, where she worked for 33 years, retiring in 1982. She then went to work at the Stockley Center as a Switchboard Operator and retired after 10 ½ years.Aunt Alice, as she was known to most everyone, loved cooking, canning, knitting, crocheting, sewing, needlework, crafting, taking pictures, listening to music, and dancing. She was a member of the Caesar Rodney Telephone Pioneers, the Deborah Heart and Lung Foundation and volunteered at the Robin Hood Thrift Shop, just to name a few of her contributions to the community. She was also a family matriarch when it came to keeping the history of the Adams and Headley families, having not only done research on the family tree and maintaining as much contact and history with every branch, but also serving as an officer, planning, and faithfully attending the annual Adams family reunion. When Auntie signed on to do something, she was committed. She never did anything half-heartedly.Aunt Alice's family was her life. Her nieces and nephews spent the majority of their childhood weekends at her Cabbage Corner home. This tradition continued to include her great nieces and nephews. Aunt Alice's door was also always open to the neighborhood kids and extended family.In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her Aunt Gertrude Wilson; her dearest companion, John A. Elliott; her sister-in-law Ginny Headley; as well as many aunts and uncles. She is survived by her brothers: Charles (Janice), Walt, and George "Lope" (Ruthie); her sister, Sara Munsell (Karl); and her nieces and nephews: Mark and Joanne, Lindsey and Zach, Matt and Cathy, Christin, Brian, Charlie and Aaron John, Lynette and Duane, Colleen and Andrew, Regina, Patrick and Traci, Kenna and David, Spencer and Rachel, Paiton and Luke, and Kari.A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, 307 N. Bedford Street, Georgetown, where friends may call beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private.Please visit Alice's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close