MILFORD - Alice Rachel James passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Alice was born in Philadelphia, Pa. daughter of the late James H. and Alice (Irwin) Ferg.

Mrs. James worked for JC Penney in Dover and retired after 28 years with the company. She worked with merchandising and in the record keeping department. Alice loved being at home spending time with her family. She enjoyed gardening, reading and was an amazing baker.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Iovino.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Craig B. James; two daughters, Cheryl Holfeld and husband Stephan, and Linda Hays and husband Ron; and three grandchildren, Lauren Holfeld, Heather Sang and Christopher Sang.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at Epworth Cemetery, Henlopen Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Homes, Milford.



