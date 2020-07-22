1/1
Alicia Louise Matthews
Alicia Louise
Matthews, 57
LAUREL - Alicia Louise Matthews departed this world Due to complications in succession to her fighting and defeating COVID-19.
Born in Seaford to Willis and Thomasine Matthews the 5th of 7 siblings growing up in Laurel, she was always first to swing. Everyone's fav Auntie! So daring and Brave, how Bold was she.
Alicia leaves behind her boys, Alfred and Jameik; her father; all her siblings; 7 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins.
Her farewell is deeply sorrowed and deeply missed. Beloved Daughter, Sister, Mother, may she finally rest.
Memorial at later date to be announced.
Professional service entrusted by Bennie Smith Funeral Home.



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
437 North Front Street
Seaford, DE 19973
(302) 628-8280
