Aliene Amanda Hudson passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 4, 2019.Aliene was the caring and loving wife of Norris Hudson. Their marriage lasted 64 wonderful years and brought two wonderful children, Dennis Hudson (Marie) and Denise Dutton (Steve); five grandchildren, Eric Dutton (Staci), Jordan Dutton (Grace), Megan McIlvain (Jonathan), Amanda Hudson-Ziegler (Warren) and Morgan Hudson (Chris); eight great grandchildren, Paige Dutton, Payton Dutton, Parker Dutton, Oliva Miller, Reagan Dutton, Hudson Dutton, Jacqueline McIlvain, and Hazel Dutton.Aliene was born June 24, 1937 in Roxana to Charles and Amanda Long. Aliene was the youngest of three daughters, Dorothy Hudson and Inez Smith . Aliene graduated from Selbyville High School and married Norris on July 23, 1954. Aliene spent her working career, not only as a mother, but also in the lunchroom of Milford Middle School. She enjoyed working there and retired from that job. She spent her golden years traveling with her beloved husband to Hawaii, National Parks and to various sporting and school actives to watch her grandchildren. When she wasn't supporting her family, Aliene was watching her favorite tv shows, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Aliene lived life to the fullest with her witty jokes and joyful laughter. Aliene will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Thanks for lifelong memories with Bleat and Bonnie Hudson, and Earl and Sandy Vickery whom she loved dearly.A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 8th at 1 pm in the chapel of Independent Bible Fellowship Church, 6797 Milford Harrington Hwy., Harrington, DE where Aliene was a beloved member. Friends may call after 12 p.m. Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to a local kidney foundation. Published in NewsZapDE on Nov. 6, 2019

