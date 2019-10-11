Dover - Aliyah Kinser, On Tuesday, Aug. 23, 1994, God gifted this world with a precious gift who would be called, Aliyah S. Kinser. Aliyah answered God's call to return to Him on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Aliyah will be missed by those whose lives she touched.
Aliyah was an absolute gorgeous person, inside and out. She had the heart of gold and the smile of an angel. She captured the heart of anyone she encountered.
Aliyah's biggest inspiration was her children, Amarie and Julian. She loved to cook, music, and having a fun time. She enjoyed eating blue crabs, even in the winter, and of course, HER LASHES!!!
Aliyah is survived by her children, Amarie and Julian Gonzales; stepson, Alias Berrios; mother, Brenda Kinser; father, Sean Thomas; grandmothers, Barbara Kinser and Maria Tolliver; brothers, Khalil Gibson Thomas, Sean Gibson Thomas and Shane Gibson Thomas; two sisters, Destiny Hanzer and La'ShaeJohnson; one niece, Mila; two nephews, Kyler and (godson) Jianni; the love of her life, Hector Gonzales; bestfriends, Eliesse, Alexis and Para; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE 19904 to begin at 11 a.m. with visitation two hours prior.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 11, 2019