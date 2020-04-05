|
DOVER - Allan "Big Al" Cattonar, 70 years young passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving family, on March 28, 2020.
Allan was born March 2, 1950, in Brooklyn, N.Y, and raised in Jackson, N.J. He was a graduate of Jackson High School, and pursued a career as a Master Technician, first for General Motors, then Whelan Pontiac for 30 years, before concluding his career with Willis Chevrolet in Dover, retiring in 2018.
He had a great love for racing cars, bowling, the New York Yankees, Jets, and Giants. He loved his Harley weekend rides, but his greatest passion in life was his family & friends. He loved retired life, family vacations, & cruises with his wife, brothers, & sisters. He was a kind, loving, and giving husband, father & poppa, who will be forever missed.
Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph & Veronica Cattonar; and his great-granddaughter, Stella.
Allan is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Linda Cattonar; his son, Jason Cattonar and wife, Jennifer, of Bayville, N.J.; his daughter, Denise Muso & husband, Todd, of Marydel, Del.; his grandchildren, Samantha, Karlee, Ryder, and Cheyenne; his greatgrandchildren, Maliah & Briella; his brother, Stephen Cattonar & wife, Patricia, of Staten Island, N.Y.; sister, Gloria Iozzi, of Silverton, N.J.; sister, Sarah "Susie" Durnye & husband, Michael of Wolcott, Conn.; and his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended in law family, as well as many extended family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a Celebration of Life/Party will be held in New Jersey at a later date.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 5, 2020
