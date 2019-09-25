Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allean Roberta Price. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Send Flowers Obituary

Allean Roberta Price beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother transitioned into her heavenly body on Sept. 14, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Darlington, South Carolina on June 30, 1929 she moved to Paterson, N.J. where she met and married her husband on Oct. 20, 1953. She resided in Hackensack for the majority of the 66 years she was married during which time she raised three beautiful children. Allean worked at North Jersey Training School for many years where she assisted children and adults with disabilities until she retired. In her spare time she loved working in her garden, sewing and taking care of her home and family. Upon retiring she moved to Dover where she lived out her remaining years.

In addition to both of her parents, Mrs. Price was preceded in death by her two sisters, Viola and Magnolia; her two brothers, Willie and Donnie.

She is survived by her husband, Walter Henry Price; her children, Renee Angela Arkadie, Iris Ursula Carter, and Edith Allean Rosalynn Evans; her sons in law, Edward Dexter Arkadie and Larry Evans; her grandchildren, Ryan Walter Arkadie, Aaron Walter Quince Price, Cody Dexter Arkadie, Chelsea Elora Renee Arkadie and Garon Aallen Nickholaus Trey Carter; and her only great grandchild, Zadig Ali Carter (Ziggy).

Mrs. Price was well loved, lived a fulfilled life and will be missed immensely. She leaves behind many who remember and will mourn her from her many relatives and friends. We commend her soul to the Creator and take solace in knowing she is finally at peace.

Her celebration of life has taken place under the direction of Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.

