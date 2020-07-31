1/
Allen E. Miller
Allen E. Miller, 71
DOVER - Allen E. Miller went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Kent General Hospital. Allen began a career in plumbing & heating at the age of 19, spanning a few states before settling in Delaware where he owned Millers Plumbing & Heating.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Virginia Miller; ten children; 39 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his mother, Susie; and four siblings.
Viewing will be held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 pm, in Maranatha Fellowship Church, 60 Deer Track Lane, Dover, Del.; where Funeral Services will take place on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 10 am. Burial will follow in the Kenton Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
AUG
2
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
AUG
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Maranatha Fellowship Church
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
