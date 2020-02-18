HARTLY - Allen R. Miller passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
He is survived by his former wife, Linda Miller along with their three sons and their wives, Robert and Naomi, Martin and Lori, Ben and Juanita and grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Ida Mae Yoder and Sarah Byler; and one brother, Ervin.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Barbara; a brother, Daniel; and a granddaughter, Melanie.
Viewing Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Central Mennonite Church, 220 W. Denneys Road, Dover, DE 19904. Funeral Service Monday at the church at 11 a.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 18, 2020