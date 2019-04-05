Allen Roy

Allen Roy, Sr. passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 in Denver, Co.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 450 Upper King Rd. Felton, DE 19943 to begin at 1:30 p.m. with visitation one half hour prior. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Professional Services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 5, 2019
