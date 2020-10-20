1/
Allen T. Everline
Allen T. Everline, 86
Allen T. Everline passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Waugh Chapel Center in Gambrills, Maryland after contracting COVID-19. He was born on May 12, 1934 in Milford, Delaware, the son of the late Henry Wesley Everline and Emma Mosser Everline.
He graduated from Greenwood High School with the class of 1952. After his education, he enlisted in the United States Army and served in the Army Security Agency in Germany, which he thoroughly enjoyed and he reminisced about those days often. After his service, he returned home and married Shirley Finkbiner on May 22, 1959, and they made their home in Greenwood.
Allen worked at the E.I. DuPont Plant in Seaford as a pipe-fitter. He earned numerous awards for safety and took great pride in his work. He retired in 1985 after 36 years of faithful service.
He was a founding member of Hickory Ridge Community Church in Greenwood, where he assisted in the initial construction, and taught Sunday School to the youth and adults. He also served at Oakley Fellowship Church where he led a weekly Bible study and prayer meeting. He loved to talk about the Lord.
In his free time, he served as a little league coach for many years. He enjoyed the outdoors: hunting, fishing and crabbing. He also took pride in his large garden, sharing his crop with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley Finkbiner Everline of Greenwood; two beloved daughters, Stacey Everline of Akron, Pa. and Shelby Everline of Dover; two sisters, Anna Mae Lock of West Palm Beach, Fla. and Lois Hopkins of Harrington; one brother, Louis Everline of Seaford; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Earl Everline and Raymond Everline.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hickory Ridge Community Church, 12237 Sussex Highway, Greenwood, DE 19950.
Services entrusted to the Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 20, 2020.
