Service Information

Calling hours
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South
1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10)
Dover , DE

Calling hours
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South
1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10)
Dover , DE

Funeral service
1:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapel South
1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10)
Dover , DE

Obituary

DOVER - Allen T. Reed passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Kent General Hospital.

Mr. Reed was born May 18, 1928 in Cheswold to the late William Thomas Reed and Mary Mosley Reed. He grew up near Moores Corner and worked on the family farm, where they had dairy cows, chickens, ducks and horses.

During his younger years he worked for George & Lynch Construction and R.J. Conner installing television antennas. Mr. Reed was a truck driver for several local companies during his lifetime. At one point he owned and operated his own truck. Mr. Reed next worked for Slaughter Beverage as a driver then as a dispatcher until the company closed. He then worked for Todd Transport followed by Delmarva Trucking. After his retirement he worked at Mapledale Country Club as maintenance and grounds keeper.

For 27 years Mr. Reed played semipro baseball as a member of the Cheswold Tigers. He also exhibited vegetables and ponies for 54 years at the Delaware State Fair winning numerous blue ribbons. He was very proud of his vegetables and had a small vegetable stand at his home. Mr. Reed was a member and past president of the Delaware Pony Breeders and Owners. He was also a member Maryland Pony Breeders, the American Shetland Pony Club and the International Trotting and Pacing Association. Mr. Reed was also a member of the Local Teamsters Union #107 and Immanuel Union United Methodist Church in Cheswold.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by wife, Mary Virginia Sammons Reed; brother, Buck; and sister, Pearl; grandson, Adam Coker; and son-in-law, Jay Moore.

He is survived by his daughters, Amy C. Reed and Nina O'Bryan and her husband Toby all of Dover; grandson, Jay Reed Moore "JR", and his fiancé Kaycee and granddaughter Amanda Wilson; great grandchildren, Savannah Mary, Cheyenne Rose and Talon Mae; great great grandchildren, Elliana and Adam; as well as several nieces, nephews, adopted grandchildren, and numerous friends.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and from 12 to 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will be in Immanuel Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cheswold.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, 1372 Woodbine Rd., Woodbine, MD 21797 or Standardbred Retirement Foundation, 42 Arneytown-Hornerstown Rd., Cream Ridge, NJ 08514.

