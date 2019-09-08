Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Thomas Phelps. View Sign Service Information Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-8816 Viewing 11:00 AM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Faries Funeral Home 29 South Main Street Smyrna , DE 19977 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SMYRNA - Allen Thomas Phelps, Jr. passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at the age of 57 from complications of kidney failure.

Allen was born in Norfolk, Va. on Feb. 26, 1962 to Thomas Allen Phelps, and the late Patricia Ann Davis Lyden.

He graduated from James Groves High School of Dare Co. He grew up on the shores of the Outer Banks.

He was a lowboy driver and heavy equipment operator. He came to Delaware to help build Rt1. He continued working here for Kuhn Construction out of Hockessin.

He stayed in Delaware because he found his true loves, a boy named Christopher and his mother Tina. Allen was a strong man, he loved fishing, hunting, riding on the beach, mowing the grass, enjoying friends, and just being alive. He will be missed.

He leaves behind his best friend, his lover, his wife, his everything of 30 years, Tina Bilbrough of Smyrna; their son, Christopher Scott Manganelli (Alene) of Smyrna; his father, Thomas Allen Phelps of Chesapeake, Va.; his sisters, Edith Hope Byrd of Buxton and Peggy Lynn Lane (Ed) of Chesapeake, Va.; one nephew; two nieces; and so many others.

A viewing will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel located at 29 South Main Street in Smyrna. Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Peters Cemetery in Smyrna.

