MARYDEL, Md. - Allen Wayne Barr passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 22, 1947, the son of the late John and Marian Barr. Allen was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, God-father, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.

In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife Sharon; his brothers, Robert and Ronald Barr; and his sister, Jackie Diggs. He was loved by all of his brothers, sisters and in-laws: John Barr (Doris), Peggy Walker, Julie Higginbotham, Kitty Heffelmeir and Dolly Iplenski, Les and Sandy States, and Skip and Diana Ware.

Allen is survived by his daughters, Sheila DiRocco (Steve), Hollie Barr, and Dawn Barr (Robert); his God-daughter, Courtney Morean (Matt); his sister-in-law, Pat Barr; his grandchildren, Nicole Kemp (Josh), Brian Parker (Naomi), Andrew DiRocco, Richard Parker, and Luke Barr; his great-grandchildren, Hayden Parker, Brayden Kemp, and Karsyn Brown; and a host of nephews, nieces and special family and friends.

Allen was very proud of his '72 Monte Carlo and enjoyed taking it to car shows along with his family. He enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, talking on his CB radio (Candy Bar to many), riding his golf cart, tinkering in the garage, watching cowboy movies and most of all, being with his family. He never met a stranger and would be the first to volunteer to help when there was a need.

A celebration of life will be held after the covid-19 pandemic restrictions have been lifted. The family will be sharing this information once plans have been made so family and friends may attend.

