SEAFORD - Alma A. Hearn Dukes passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at Genesis Health Care in Seaford.
Mrs. Dukes was born May 21, 1917 in Seaford, the daughter of the late Fred S. Hearn and Elsie Elliott Hearn. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John Kenneth Dukes; her granddaughter, Pamela A. Dukes; and her sister, Jeanette Breeding.
She is survived by her sons, William K. Dukes (Jackie) and Richard L. Dukes (Mary); granddaughter, Sharon L. Myer (Jake); great-grandchildren, Laura, Karen, Ryan and Tyler; great-great-grandchildren, Iyla and Ian; and a special niece, Mary Lou Pearson.
Graveside Services will be on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Stein Hwy., Seaford.
In lieu of flowers those who wish may make contributions to Gethsemane United Methodist Church, 2701 Woodland Ferry Rd, Seaford, DE 19973.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 22, 2019
