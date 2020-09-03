1/1
Alma Louise Lorah (Lengle) Delp
Alma Louise (Lengle) Lorah Delp, 94
Alma Louise (Lengle) Lorah Delp of Ocala, Florida, formerly of Berks County and Millsboro, Delaware, died on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at West Marion Hospital in Ocala, Florida.
Born July 13, 1926 in Pottsville, Pa., she was the daughter of the late George B. Lengle and the late Beulah E. (Dixon) Lengle. She was the widow of Paul R. Lorah and Walter H. Delp.
She had been employed by Willson Safety Products, Reading, Pa.
Alma was a member of St. John's UCC, Gibraltar, Pa.
Surviving are daughter, Diane L. Fisher of St. Lawrence, Pa.; brothers, George B. Lengle, Jr. of Ocala, Fla. and Harvey A. Lengle of Ocala, Fla.; step daughter-in-law, Sondra Delp of Sinking Spring, Pa.; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren, many great great grandchildren and many step grandchildren.
She was predeceased by brothers, Irvin J. Lengle and Marlyn Lengle; sisters, Alberta Baker and Edna Metroka.
Graveside services and interment will be in St. John's Cemetery, Gibraltar, Pa. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's UCC, 57 St. John's Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Dengler Funeral Home, Birdsboro is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. John's Cemetery
