DOVER - Alma S. Byler of 584 Lynnbury Woods Road in Dover passed away peacefully in her own home.

She is survived by her children, Henry Jr. (Saloma) of VA., Clara (Henry) Miller, Sadie, of the home, Omar (Ella) of MI, John (Lucy), of DE; 20 grandchildren, and 51 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry; her parents; five sisters, four brothers, and one great-grandson.

Private funeral service to be Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the home. Burial will follow at Wiley's Amish Cemetery.

Arrangements by Pippin Funeral Home, Wyoming.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store