Service Information Service 2:00 PM 1664 Wheatleys Pond Road Smyrna , DE

On May 03, 2019 the world is a little less bright, as we mourn the passing of Alta Jane Lowman.

She was born May 29, 1959 to the late Randall W. Rogers and Elizabeth Carpenter Rogers in Athol, Mass.

Jane was a career cashier and mail sorter but her life's work and full time duties came naturally to her as a wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was always there for her family, from birthday parties to wrestling matches. She never missed a beat when it came to spending time with her kids and grandchildren. Jane and her husband enjoyed spending time with extended family in Pennsylvania, and traveling to Virginia for little get-a-ways at the campground. Road trips with her sister were always an adventure! The two traveled all up and down the east coast causing mischief. The best road trip of all was the final road trip which included all of her children, grandchildren, husband, sister and brother in law. Showing her grandchildren where her life started was a longtime dream that she finally realized in the last few days of her life.

In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her sister, Judy Keech; brother lost in the womb; and her niece, Nicole Tubbs.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert "Bobby" W. Lowman of 36 years; her children, Virginia "Beth" Lowman and s/o Jeremy Knight, Robert "Robby" Lowman II and wife, Amanda, Amy Lowman; siblings, William Rogers and wife Terri, Karen Neiman and husband, Brian; grandchildren, Isaiah, Joseph, Jeremy, Dacota, Kelsey, Justin, Jaelynn, Allison, Daniel and Layla Jane; a host of nieces and nephews and the best friends anyone could ask for.

Services will be held 2 p.m., Sunday, May 26, 2019 at 1664 Wheatleys Pond Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.

