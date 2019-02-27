Alton Hackett Somerville, Sr., died Friday, Feb 22, 2019 at Christiana Hospital in Newark.
Alton was born March 22, 1935 in Worton, Md. the son of the late Emory Somerville and Corinthia "Hackett" Somerville. After graduating from Garnett High School in 1953, Alton enlisted in the United States Air Force and served as Military Police in Korea and Japan before his honorable discharge in 1955. He returned home and married Catherine L. Somerville on April 19, 1957 and the two began their family. Alton worked for Chrysler Car Corporation and retired in 1995. After retirement he worked part time as security for Magnolia Hall for a number of years. Mr. Somerville was a member of Sanctuary Ministry and he was a lifetime member of St. George United Methodist Church. He was an active outdoorsman all his life and loved hunting, fishing and boating. He also enjoyed taking care of his lawn as well as caring for the yards of other family members.
He is survived by his wife, Catherine L. Somerville of Chestertown, Md.; two daughters, Cathy "Cat" Somerville of Worton, Md., Karen Somerville of Chestertown, Md.; two sons, Alton H. Somerville, Jr. (Angela) of Worton, Md., Gary Somerville (Michelle L.B.) of Smyrna; six grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fellows, Helfenbein and Newnam Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, Md. Services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. where friends may call one hour prior also at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. George Cemetery in Worton, Md.
