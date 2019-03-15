Alton Wayne Hammond Jr. known by family and friends as "Wayne," passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Wayne was born on Nov. 8, 1968.
Wayne was proceeded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Osborne; mother, Betty Blizzard; and daughter, Bethany Hammond.
He is survived by his sons, Owen (Kristin), Kenneth, Austin; daughter, Patricia; granddaughter, Bethany; girlfriend, Beverly Murphy; stepfather, Martin Blizzard; father, Alton Hammond Sr.; brothers, Tony Blizzard, Wayne Kincaid (Meggan); and nieces and nephews, Erika, Jenna, Ryver, and Eric.
Wayne had many other friends that he considered family and was one of the few people that would give you the shirt off his back even if that is all he had. He took pride in working in construction, spending time with his children and granddaughter, and working on vehicles with his son.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held privately by the family.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 15, 2019