Alverta Betty Durham
1927 - 2020
Alverta Betty Durham, 93
DOVER - Mrs. Alverta Betty Durham passed away Sunday night, November 22, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
She was born November 18, 1927, in Greenwich, New Jersey, a daughter of the late Orville and Minnie Mosley.
Alverta was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Daniel M. Durham, Sr.; a son, Daniel M. Durham, Jr.; and five siblings, Addie "Mildred" Dean, Paris Mosley, Orville "Chum" Mosley, Jr., Ruth Mosley, Alvin "Henry" Mosley, and Ellsworth "Dean" Mosley.
She was a graduate of Bridgeton High School, Bridgeton, New Jersey. She married Daniel in 1947 and eventually moved to Delaware where she was a homemaker for many years. She returned to school and later became a self-employed beautician for 30 years.
She was a member of Forrest Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church where she worshipped for many years. Her favorite passage was John 3:16
Alverta is survived by one daughter-in-law, Joan D. Durham of Dover, Delaware; and two grandchildren, Karen Bleiler (Robert) of Newark, Delaware, Gary Durham of Medford, Massachusetts; caregiver, Susie Sammons; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will be at the Forrest Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church.
In lieu of flowers donations will be accepted at Forrest Grove Seventh Day Adventist Church, PO Box 338, Cheswold, DE 19936.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Torbert Funeral Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Torbert Funeral Chapels
1145 Lebanon Road
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 734-3341
