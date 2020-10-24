1/1
Alvin D. Neibert 11/20/1936 - 10/11/2020 Betty Robbins N 10/18/2020
Alvin D. Neibert 11/20/1936 ~ 10/11/2020
Betty Robbins Neibert 4/18/1931 ~ 10/18/2020
Alvin and Betty passed away peacefully with their oldest son, Ronnie Benton by their sides.
The Neibert's were married over 60 yrs., spending time with family and their dog, Prince brought them "JOY"; whether it be camping, watching old westerns or just sitting on porch watching traffic rush by in front of their home in Ellendale.
Alvin retired from the Delaware Department of Corrections with 30 yrs. as a correction officer and Betty loved being a devoted homemaker.
They were preceded in death by their youngest son, Rickey Benton; oldest granddaughter, Theresa Tatman; and daughter, Vicki Benton Kohland.
Alvin's sister Gloria Clark (Preston) and Betty's brother Junior Robbins kept regular contact.
They are survived by their son, Ronald Benton (Robin) where they lived the last several weeks; nine grandchildren, Chad Benton, Jamie Crouch (Jeff), Lucky Kohland (Dawn), Tonya Austin (Billy), Tanya Baughman (Brian), Ernie Kohland (David), Crystal Kohland (Bruce Dodge), Lisa Rollison and Tina Mann; 20-great grandchildren, Kaylee, Brandon, Rance, Mckinzie, Raegan, Kirstin, Darin, Kassidy, Cody, Samantha, Chelsea, Shawna, Cody, Daman, Shyann, Vicki, Carter, Mackenzie, Keith and Kristina; and five great great grandchildren.
Friends may call from 1 - 2 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica. Masks are required for attendance.
Letters of condolence may be shared with the family at www.loflandandmcknatt.com



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Lofland Funeral Home - Milford
OCT
26
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Barratt's Chapel Cemetery
