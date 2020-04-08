Guest Book View Sign Service Information Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 (410)-479-2611 Send Flowers Obituary

DENTON, Md. - Amanda "Mandy" Cowgill passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the University of MD Shore Medical Center @ Easton, Md.

Born in Easton on May 5, 1979, Mandy was the daughter of Charles G. Cowgill (Ellen) of Smyrna and Debbie Fearins Cowgill of Dover.

She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Ruth Anna Cowgill; and her maternal grandparents, Dawson and Ruth Fearins.

A graduate of North Caroline High School, Mandy had worked for over 20 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant in local nursing homes and in Home-care. Her latest employer was Bright Star. She had a great love for animals and enjoyed the beach, music, and TV.

In addition to her parents, Mandy is survived by a daughter, Katlyn Cowgill; and a son, Zachary Lord, both of Denton, Md.; a sister, Jessica Lane (Doug) of Hurlock, Md.; and her beloved cat, Coco. She was loved very much by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, two great nephews, and all the many, many patients she cared for over the years.

Memorial services will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mandy's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629 to help with funeral expenses.

To offer online condolences, please visit





DENTON, Md. - Amanda "Mandy" Cowgill passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the University of MD Shore Medical Center @ Easton, Md.Born in Easton on May 5, 1979, Mandy was the daughter of Charles G. Cowgill (Ellen) of Smyrna and Debbie Fearins Cowgill of Dover.She was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Charles and Ruth Anna Cowgill; and her maternal grandparents, Dawson and Ruth Fearins.A graduate of North Caroline High School, Mandy had worked for over 20 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant in local nursing homes and in Home-care. Her latest employer was Bright Star. She had a great love for animals and enjoyed the beach, music, and TV.In addition to her parents, Mandy is survived by a daughter, Katlyn Cowgill; and a son, Zachary Lord, both of Denton, Md.; a sister, Jessica Lane (Doug) of Hurlock, Md.; and her beloved cat, Coco. She was loved very much by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, two great nephews, and all the many, many patients she cared for over the years.Memorial services will be private. If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mandy's memory, the family suggests sending them to the Moore Funeral Home, P.A., 12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629 to help with funeral expenses.To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhomepa.com Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close