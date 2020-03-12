Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennie Smith Funeral Homes 717 West Division St Dover , DE 19904 (302)-678-8747 Send Flowers Obituary

FREDERICA - Amanda Edna Morrison passed away on March 9, 2020. She was born on Dec. 8, 1923 to Noah and Rachel Baynard in Harrington. Our beloved Amanda was a devoted and compassionate mother of 12 children. Despite her large family, she had plenty of love to go around. She always provided support and emphasized education first and foremost. As a team, Amanda and her late husband, David Sr., worked hard to provide for the family and they never missed a high school or college graduation.

The sole surviving sibling, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Sr.; twin infant daughters; two sons, Alax Sr. and Russell; five brothers, Noah Baynard Jr., Frank Baynard, Nelson Baynard, Clifford Baynard and Raymond Baynard; seven sisters, Ruth Baynard, Gertrude Baynard, Hazel Baynard, Mary Baynard, Leona Coverdale, Elma Baynard and Hester Smith.

She is survived by eight children, Eloise Hickerson, Chester, Pa., David Morrison Jr., Middletown, Mary Mills (late Oliver Mills, Sr.), Dover, Louvenia Tatman, Harrington, Helen Morrison, Frederica, Harry Morrison, Huntsville, Ala., Tootsie Drummond (Roland); Hopewell, Va. and Bonita Reeves, Elkton, Md.; 71 grandchildren/great grandchildren/great, great grandchildren; one very special son-in-law Roland Drummond; one very special daughter-in-law Tammy Morrison and a host of multi-generational nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Celebration of Life service will take place on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12 noon at Liberty Church, 1150 W. College Road, Dover, DE 19904 with visitation one hour prior to service.

