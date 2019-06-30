April 10, 1989-June 23, 2019
Amanda Marie Gommer passed away June 23, 2019. She was born on April 10, 1989 and raised in Dover by her mom, Lorielee Harrison and the late Frank Harrison.
Amanda was a wild and free spirit with an infectious smile that could light up a room. She had a heart of gold and well-developed gift of gab. She loved all things Country and was referred by her mom as her little "Redneck".
She will be missed dearly by her younger brother, Cody Russell (son of Lenny and Natalie Russell). Amanda also leaves behind her sister and best friend, Leigh Ann Bailey (Vance); her favorite nephew, Jordan Michael; her fur siblings, Sassy and Avery. She will be terribly missed by her boyfriend, Bradley Nickerson, and countless friends. She is also survived by her mother, Kelly Overton (Lee); her father, Ben Gommer (Robin) and their children who she had recently come to know. She leaves behind aunts and uncles Albert Schmidt (Cheryl), Dorothy, Marie and Chuck Harrison; cousins, Albert (Beth) Andrew, Alex (Samantha) Adam, Aiden, Ashlyn, Savannah, and August Schmidt, Kim and Kristen Harrison.
Amanda was a member of the Delaware Veterans Club Post #2. Her life ended too soon, and we ask that in lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted in Amanda's name by Connections Community Support Programs, Inc. 3821 Lancaster Pike Wilmington, DE 19805 or Del Vets Post #2 720, Pear Street Dover, DE 19903.
Memorial services will be held 4 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on June 30, 2019