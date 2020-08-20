Amberley Jo-Lynn
Faith Arter, 9
HARRINGTON - It is with immense sorrow, from our completely shattered hearts; that our sweet, beautiful, precious, loving, funny, smart, sassy, perfect daughter, Amberley Jo-Lynn Faith Arter, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. After a 10 day stay at Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for children. After her second brain surgery, during her stay, they discovered a very rare Arteriovenous Malformation entangled her brain stem. She was born with it and from the hemorrhage it caused, she was taken from us.
Amberley "Am" was born to her hero, as she was daddy's little girl, Richard A Arter Jr., and her side kick, as she was her mommy's world, Jane E Arter.
Amberley loved her family, swimming, the beach, dancing, drawing, reading (her favorite series was The Babysitter's Club), playing Minecraft and watching YouTube. She loved all animals, enjoyed cooking, she LOVED and adored her "Bear" and playing with Beenie Boos. "Flushies" with daddy and "Besert" making with mommy. Always had good grades in school and loved singing in chorus.
Amberley was often asking profound questions and always had a way with words. Exactly one year ago to the day that this horrible tragedy hit us, she told us something so random we had to write it down, followed a few days later with a shorter saying. "When you find yourself in a hopeless hole of doom, find hope in your heart." "Just Breathe and Believe!"
These words so random one year ago, so on point and cherished today. She left a light so strong with everyone she met.
Her light will forever live on through those of us left here. Amberley's big brother, Austan Arter; her big sister, Autum Zigler and her husband, Jake, her partners in crime and her fierce protectors. Her baby nephew, Sterling Zigler, she was so happy to have a baby to hold and teach. Her Nanny, Carolyn Miller, who she shared lots of bedtime discussions long into the night. Her Gamma, Deborah Myers, who was teaching her how to crochet and they shared the love of shopping. Aunt NeNe, Wendy Miller, who was always taking her on adventures and spoiling her rotten. Cousin Bradley who she always talked about fish with and said was a big softy. Uncle Andy, Aunt Nena, and cousins Tony & Luke Miller, her Crazy 8's and clowning around crew. And so many more family and friends who loved her and cherished her dearly.
Our family has chosen to have a card funeral, we asked that you send us a card to help us through the rough times ahead. Please mail cards addressed to the "Arter Family" 507 Shaw Ave. Harrington, DE 19952.
In lieu of flowers we ask for donations to Nemours Child Life and Creative Arts Therapy Team at Nemours A.I. duPont Hospital for Children in her name.
As Amberley would always say, "on a positive note" We know when it's our time to live with Jesus in heaven, she will come running into our arms again and forever we will be together!
