Ana G. Yocum passed over to God's kingdom on April 24, 2020 at Genesis Milford Center.

She suffered from dementia and after eight years, succumbed to this horrible disease.

She was born in the Philippines in 1924 where she met and married her love, Ezra Yocum. After WWII she came to the United States and became a proud U.S. citizen.

She was preceded in death in 1971 by her husband, Ezra (Pappy) Yocum.

She leaves behind, two sons, Edward Yocum (Paula) and John Yocum (MiYoung); and a daughter, Elizabeth 'Bette' Brittingham (Don). She also leaves behind five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She worked at a hair salon for many years. She also worked and retired from ConAgra. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and watching her grandson, Bret, race horses. She was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Harrington, the Harrington Moose Lodge, and the Frederica Senior Center where she loved singing with the Johnny Cake Singers.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.



