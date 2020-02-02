Guest Book View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Send Flowers Obituary

FELTON - Andrea E. Mollohan passed away on Jan. 28, 2020, at the Delaware Hospice Center surrounded by her family.

She was born Nov. 28,1967 in Dover, the daughter of Beverly and Howard Killen (Deceased) and Johnnie (Deceased) and Connie Mollohan.

Andrea is survived by her brother, John and his wife Cindy Mollohan; her twin sister, Angela Mollohan; and step sister, Amber Jenkins. Andrea loved all of her family members especially her nieces and nephews, Maegan Williamson, Addie Mollohan and Ian Mollohan, Amara Duff, and Maddox and Mckenzie Downs.

Andrea graduated from Lake Forest High School as a scholar and an athlete. Andrea served in the Army from 1987 to 1991 where she studied X-Ray technology and health physics and was a member of the Armed Services softball team. Andrea was employed at Bayhealth Medical Center as MRI supervisor. Andrea was a devoted daughter, sister and aunt. Andrea enjoyed the beach, her loving dog Bella, spending time with family and friends as well as working. Andrea was one of the kindest people you could ever meet who opened her heart and home to everyone. Andrea will always be remembered as a loving and caring soul who always had a smile to brighten your day.

The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care at Delaware Hospice Center. If desired, friends and family may make a memorial contribution to the Delaware Hospice Center. In lieu of flowers, Andrea would like everyone to consider planting a tree in remembrance.

Memorial Services will be private to celebrate Andrea's life.

