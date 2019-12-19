Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew "John" Fox IV. View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 5:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Andrew "John" Fox IV gained his wings and went to be with our Lord Dec. 16, 2019 surrounded by his girls. Mr. Fox was born in Wilmington, September 11, 1973.

He attended Dover High School and went on to become an expert carpenter. Andrew was the owner and operator of Fox Construction for 25 years. He loved to build and therefore was great at his profession. In his free time, John could be found riding on anything with wheels, a motorcycle, a dirt bike, even a fast car. He enjoyed boating outings with his family. Everyone who knew John knew he was wild, crazy, daring and full of life! His passion was his wife and children. His love for them was evident in all that he did.

John, as he was referred to by his friends is survived by his loving wife and soulmate of 23 years, Tara; daughters, Jaylin & Chloe; stepson, Michael Street; his sister, Cathi Conomon; his brothers, Jason Russell & Carl Owens; his mother, Donna Messina; nieces Brianne Mahan & Sara Custis as well as extended family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, DE. Friends may call beginning at 3 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made at Pippin Funeral Home.

