MILFORD - Andrew J. Mihaylo passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 6, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Andrew was born in Pasadena, Calif. on Aug. 25, 1958, the first-born son of Happy and Joanna Mihaylo. Andrew and his parents relocated early on to Philadelphia, Pa. where he attended George Washington High School. He later joined the U.S. Air Force. He was an accomplished carpenter and business owner. But the most important job for Andrew, though, was being a father and grandfather. He took great pride in teaching his children and grandchildren how to build and create things. His home in which he lived was a never-ending project. It is a work still in progress, that has spanned over three generations, which will continue to be a legacy to and for his family. Andrew was preceded in death by his mother, Joanna.
He is survived by his pet guinea pig, Buttercup; his grandchildren, Zachary, Madison, Lane, Haley, Owen and Gavin; his children, Heather, Derek, and Faith; his wife, Sandra; his brothers, Danny and Alex; his sisters, Chelsea and Sky; his father, Happy; and Andrew's former wife, Karla.
