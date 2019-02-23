HARRINGTON - Angela Phelps passed away Feb. 20, 2019. She is the daughter of Valena Phelps and the late Donald Phelps.
Angela was a "mother" to her many nieces and nephews, always wanting to take care of others. She enjoyed puzzles, watching food channels, singing and dancing. Angela is best known for the numerous handmade cards she created for every occasion whether it was holiday, a get well or just because she had missed you. Angela had the capability to love, as much as she was loved. She will be missed dearly.
Angela attended Southside Baptist Church locally and enjoyed going to God's Choice through the Monacrest Free Methodist Church in PA.
In addition to her mother, Angela is survived by her brothers, Steven (Betty) Phelps, David (Beccy) Phelps, Terry (Lisa) Phelps; sisters, Patsy (George) Scheufele, Tracy (William) Hartley, and Linda (Ernest) Solomon; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 S. DuPont Hwy., Harrington, DE 19952, on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a visitation for family and friends one hour prior.
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 23, 2019