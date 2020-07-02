Angelina 'Angie'
Palomino Smith, 94
Angie passed on June 28, 2020 in the Rose Lane Memory Care Unit of State Street Assisted Living. She is finally at peace from her long battle with Dementia.
Born in El Centro, California on July 5, 1925. Angie was the youngest of eight siblings and the last survivor. She married Roy Smith, April 7, 1948 (deceased in 1998). She spent most of her life in Santa Clara, California where they raised one daughter. Angie worked as a waitress all her life, which explains her passion for walking and her endless energy. She moved to Dover, Delaware in 2001 to be closer to her daughter. Angie was described as a "firecracker" and I think those that knew her would agree. She enjoyed playing shuffleboard at the Modern Maturity Center and would hold court on a regular basis at The Greenery at Boscov's and at her favorite place, Spence's on Tuesdays always sharing how things were much different in California. State Street was her favorite walking path through Dover with a rest stop at the old library. She leaves behind many fond memories that bring smiles and laugher. She will be missed but her presence will be felt every day.
She was predeceased by her husband and her seven siblings.
She leaves behind her loving daughter, Roylene Marvel (Bruce); granddaughter, Michele; and her three great grandchildren, Cody, Cassidy and Caiden; and her special nephew, Tom Silva of Santa Clara, California.
Arrangements in the care of Trader Funeral Home. Letters of condolences may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Thank you to Delaware Hospice and the nurses, aides and staff at State Street Assisted Living where she resided for the past eight years. A special thanks to the Rose Lane aides that lovingly cared for mom until the very end.
When I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me, I want no rites in a gloom-filled room. Why cry for a soul set free? Miss me a little but not too long and not with your head bowed low. Remember the love that we once shared. Miss me but let me go. For this is a journey that we all must take and each must go alone. It's all a part of the Master's plan. A step on the road to home. When you are lonely and sick of heart, go to the friends we know and bury your sorrow in doing good deeds. Miss Me But Let me Go! (By Edward A. Guest)