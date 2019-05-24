HOUSTON - Angelo Abbate Jr. passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Angelo was born Feb. 4, 1959, to the late Angelo and Elizabeth Ann Abbate.

Angelo was a self-employed draftsman of Abbate Drafting Services. He also held many positions for the Town of Houston, including Mayor for over 20 years. He was the Project Manager for Riverwalk Shopping Center in Milford. He was a precise and intelligent jack of all trades. Although an admired and respected businessman, he gained the most pleasure and took the most pride in being a family man.

He leaves behind his loving wife, best friend, and soulmate of 37 years, Nancy Abbate of Houston. Their fairytale love story created two children, whom he also leaves behind. His daughter, Melissa Abbate and her wife, Gina, of Milford; and his son, Matthew Abbate and his wife Suzanne of Greenwood. He was a devoted grandfather, affectionately termed 'Poppy' to Laila and Grace Abbate of Greenwood, Ashley (Justin), Emily and Nicholas Biscardi of Magnolia and Amber Corzine of Harrington. He is also survived by his sister, Debbie (Bruce) Stover of Magnolia; uncle, Anthony (Ruth) Abbate of Milford; and his aunt, Theresa Brown of Milford.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Houston Fire Hall, 143 Broad St., Houston, DE 19954.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to assist the family's final expenses to: Abbate Family, 350 School St., Houston, DE 19954.

Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Milford.



