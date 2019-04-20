frederica - Anita M. Alston passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019.
A Service of Memorial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 717 W. Division St., Dover, DE 19904 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com. Funeral services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes
717 West Division St
Dover, DE 19904
(302) 678-8747
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 20, 2019