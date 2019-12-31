Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann D. Zion (Smack. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ann D. Zion, nee Smack, Zweigle, passed away peacefully on Dec. 26, 2019 at Seasons Hospice.

Ann was born in the Bronx, N.Y. in 1941. She left New York at age ten to live in Colorado and then Hollywood, Fla. where she graduated from South Broward High School. Ann went on to marry an airman and was stationed in Turkey, Texas, and Dover. Ann was a resident of Dover since Jan. 1971 and worked as an administrative assistant for both the State of Delaware and the Department of Defense at Dover AFB. After her retirement from civil service, Ann worked for the Walmart in Dover and then Camden for approximately 20 years where she prided herself on making customers feel special.

Ann was a proud alumna of Wilmington University and completed her degree with summa cum laude honors. Ann loved volunteer work and supported many causes benefiting animals and Judaism. She was a member of Congregation Beth Shalom in Wilmington. She was a lover of nature and even had her yard certified as a wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. She especially loved to watch her grandsons compete in sports and attending their other activities.

In addition to her parents, Ruth and William Leskiwec, Ann was predeceased by her sister, Wendy Linder.

She is survived by her children, Cynthia Lewis (Cory) of Concord, N.C., Joseph Smack Jr. (Julie), of Wilmington, and Tamara Albom (Mark) and their sons Aaron and Jacob of Wilmington. Ann is also survived by her companion cats, Miss Piggy and Rainbow.

Ann's family wishes to thank all her wonderful friends for their help and amazing support, the staff at BayHealth Kent, and Seasons Hospice for the care and compassion provided to Ann.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to Congregation Beth Shalom (1801 Baynard Blvd., Wilmington DE 19802) or Kent County SPCA (32 Shelter Circle, Camden-Wyoming DE 19934) would be appreciated.

