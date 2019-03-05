Frederica - Ann L. Ropka passed away peacefully on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Season's Hospice in Newark.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann L. Ropka.
Ann was born in Easton, Md., the daughter of the late Windham and Anna (Burnside) Beckner.
She moved to Wilmington and graduated from Wilmington High School at the age of 16. Throughout the years, she worked at DuPont, General Motors, and at DP&L as a receptionist.
In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon E. Ropka; and her sister, Jane Milliken.
She is survived by her son, Harry "Butch" L. Masten, IV; his father, Harry L. Masten III; and her niece, Pat Lamdin.
Ann attended the Calvary Assembly of God in Dover.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1141 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover. Friends are welcome to come after 11 a.m. to pay their respects. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a or to Calvary Church, per Ann's wishes.
Arrangements in the care of Berry-Short Funeral Home, Felton.
Berry-Short Funeral Home Inc
Main St
Felton, DE 19943
(302) 284-4548
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 5, 2019