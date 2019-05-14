GEORGETOWN - Ann Marie Barba passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, Pa. She was born in Old Forge, Pa., on May 20, 1937, daughter of the late John and Ruth Nolan.
A devout Catholic, Mrs. Barba was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Georgetown, as well as a prior member of the Columbiettes, an Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council. Her interests were many, and included country line dancing, shopping, traveling, and visiting with friends. Above all, Mrs. Barba cherished time spent with her family; especially her adored grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barba was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert L. Barba in 1998. She is survived by her son, Robert J. Barba and daughter in law, JoAnn Barba of Downingtown, Pa.; her daughter, Traci Perry and son in law, Brian Perry of Dover; her grandchildren, Kelley Barba, Zachary Barba, Brendan McClanahan, Brianne Perry, and Connor Perry; her sister, Edie Gabel (Ted) of Lake Harmony, Pa.; and her dear friend, Constance Mumford of Lewes.
Catholic Prayer Services will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes, 307 North Bedford Street, Georgetown, where friends may call beginning at 10 a.m. A viewing will also be held the night prior, between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the services at Union Cemetery, Adams and Race Streets, Georgetown.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Barba's memory to Catholic Charities: 406 South Bedford Street, #9, Georgetown, DE 19947.
Published in NewsZapDE on May 14, 2019