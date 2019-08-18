FREDERICA - Ann Marie Theresa Hignutt passed away peacefully, on Aug. 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in body and in mind.
Ann was born March 1, 1940 to the late Margaret & Rudolph Guth, Sr. She worked for Lass Associates in Elkton, Md. for 18 years, then becoming a floor manager for the majority.
Ann attended the Baldwin Methodist Church in Elk Mills, Md. along with her family. She, and her late husband, James supported many organizations, Elks Lodge 1903, Shriners Hospital for Children, and the Order of the Eastern Star, just to name a few. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and watching her children play sports while they were growing up.
Ann is survived by her three sons, Mark (Cheryl), Eric (Denise), Shannon (Theresa); grandchildren, Robert (Jeanette), Amanda, Heather, Brittany, Jessica, Kyle, Tiffany, and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Khloe Grace, Roxy Lynn, and Emily McKenna; and three siblings, Peggy, Rudolph, Jr., and Jeannie.
Memorial Services will be held 11am, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming; where family and friends may gather beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Bear.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 18, 2019