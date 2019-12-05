Anna Ashley

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - From the Staff of Bennie Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Bennie Smith Funeral Homes - Worton
855 High St
Chestertown, MD
21620
(410)-778-2161
Obituary
Send Flowers

MILLINGTON - Anna Ashley passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant UM Church, 1701 Dudley Corner Road, Millington, MD at 11:00 a.m. with viewing two hours prior to the service. Friends may also visit on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant UM Church from 6 - 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant UM Church Cemetery, Pondtown.
Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 5, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.