MILLINGTON - Anna Ashley passed away on Nov. 25, 2019.
Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant UM Church, 1701 Dudley Corner Road, Millington, MD at 11:00 a.m. with viewing two hours prior to the service. Friends may also visit on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant UM Church from 6 - 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Mt. Pleasant UM Church Cemetery, Pondtown.
Professional service entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home - Chestertown.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 5, 2019