Anna ElizabethCale EvansAnna Elizabeth Cale was born to Sarah Elizabeth and Alonzo Cale on May 30, 1933 in Dover, Delaware. She peacefully went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2020.She attended Booker T. Washington grade school from 1st to 10th grade and graduated from Delaware State High School. While attending high school she belonged to The Future Homemakers of America. As a youth, Anna joined Union Missionary Baptist Church where she was baptized by the late Rev. Dr. James H. Williams. She had been a faithful member and served in several ministries including the Mother's Board and Pastor's Aide, where she served as president for 15 years. Anna was also instrumental in starting the noon day prayer service at Union Baptist. She was one of the founding members of the UMBC Drill Team, who won several trophies. Anna was known for her participation in several of the local church programs. She also enjoyed singing in the United Women's Ensemble of Lower Delaware.Anna married Willie Evans, Jr. on September 22, 1951. Their marriage was blessed with five children Cynthia, Doris, Juanita, Janice and Willie. She was a devoted wife and mother. Anna was employed at Delaware Home and Hospital for the Chronically Ill where she served as a Dietary Supervisor for 30 years. After her retirement, she devoted her time to her grandchildren and working in church.Anna could always be found with a kind word, smile and a joke. She had an energy that was very invigorating and exhilarating.Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Jr.; daughter, Juanita; parents, Sarah Elizabeth and Alonzo Cale; sisters, Mildred Sadler, Eva Bostic, Frances Lewis, Helen Gibson; brothers, William and Joseph Harris.Anna leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Cynthia Evans, Doris (Ronald) Martin, Janice (Stephen) Bailey; one son, Willie Evans III; 12 grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Alberta Scott and Dorothy Cale; three sister-in-laws, Connie (Joseph) Perry, Gwendolyn (Kevin) Hubert, Gladys Evans; one brother-in-law, John (Pamela) Evans; a host of honorary grandchildren; and host of nieces, nephews and friends.Service of Celebration will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901 with public viewing one hour prior. First public viewing will be held 5-7 p.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, Del. In the interest of public health, the wearing of masks and social distancing measures will be enforced. Interment in Barratt's Chapel Cemetery, Frederica, Del.(302)526-4662