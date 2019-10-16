Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Elizabeth Richard "Bette" Fox. View Sign Service Information Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown , MD 21620 (410)-778-0055 Service 12:00 PM Kennedyville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary



Born on Oct. 20, 1927 in Templeville, Md., she was the daughter of the late Truman Henry and Anna Victoria Anderson Richard. She graduated from Greensboro High School, class of 1944, and Beacom Business School. She married Norman Ellis Fox in 1952 and they raised their family on their farm in Kennedyville, Md. Mrs. Fox worked as secretary to the assistant director of research at Hercules, Inc. in Wilmington from 1944 to 1952. She later went to work with Agway Area Office in Galena.

Mrs. Fox was a member of Kennedyville United Methodist Church and volunteered with parents, guardians and friends at the Holly Center in Salisbury. She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Mrs. Fox is survived by her daughters, Norma Lynn Fox of Potomac, Md. and Susan Elizabeth Fox of Phoenix, Ariz.; son, Richard David Fox of Salisbury, Md.; grandson, Lewis Citrenbaum of Prescott, Ariz.; son-in law Marko Slusarczuk, of Potomac, Md.; brothers, Mervin Richard of Marydel, Md. and James Richard of Dover; and sister, Dorothy Shahan of Smyrna.

She was predeceased by her husband, Norman Ellis Fox; and siblings, T. Charles Richard, Alfred Richard, Beatrice Wisk, William Richard, June Faulkner, Harvey Richard, Carlton Richard, Kathryn Covington and George Richard.

Services will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at Kennedyville United Methodist Church at 12 p.m.

Interment will be in St. Paul's Church Cemetery, following the service.

