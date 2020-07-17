Anna 'Ann' Elizabeth Severson, 95
DOVER - Anna "Ann" Elizabeth Severson passed away comfortably on Saturday July 11, 2020 surrounded by family in her beloved home.
She was born in Hartly on January 12, 1925, the daughter of the late Charles Reese Bradley and Jane Ann Averall.
Ann was a farm wife and worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She had also worked for Smyrna School District, General Foods, and retired from International Playtex. She was the pillar of her family. Her life was built around family, faith and friends, reading the bible, gardening, and attending/hosting activities for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church, specifically a prominent member of the Downs Chapel family. She was also a member of the Downs Chapel Ladies Aide, best known for her sweet potato recipe. Additionally, she was an affiliate member of the Leipsic Ladies Auxiliary.
She most enjoyed hosting special family gatherings at the farm, especially the Memorial Day picnic and Thanksgiving dinner.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lee D. Severson; a daughter, Laura Diane Severson; a granddaughter, Suzanne E. Severson; and siblings, Katherine Spinka, Tommy Bradley, Charles Bradley, Jenny Bradley Guessford, and Albert Bradley.
She is survived by her children, Lee C. and Audrey Severson, John Karl Severson, Benjamin L. and Beverly Severson, and Vincent "Tinker" and Diane Severson; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; siblings, Ginger and Jeff Bates; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private viewing and service will be held with burial in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Smyrna. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Downs Chapel Church c/o Ginger Jones, 6703 Sudlersville Road, Marydel, MD 21649 or Leipsic Volunteer Fire Company c/o Ladies Auxiliary, 318 Main Street, Dover, DE 19901
The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff of Delaware Hospice for their support and compassion during her final days. She will be truly missed by her family and friends.
To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com
Arrangements are by Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.