MILLSBORO â€" Anna Lee Lewis departed her earthly life and entered her heavenly reward on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 6, 1933 in Delmar, Md. to the late George E. Brewington Sr., and Agnes Clouser Brewington. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Morris J. Lewis in 2012; as well as three brothers, Eugene Brewington, Paul Brewington, Kenneth Brewington; one sister, Helen Banks; and a daughter-in-law to be, Suzanne Smith.
Anna retired from the State of Delaware on June 1, 1991 where she worked at the Stockley Center as an Attendant for 31 years. She was a 1951 graduate of Millsboro High School and attended Eastern Pilgrim College in Allentown, Pa. She was a member of The Journey (Millsboro Wesleyan Church). In her free time she loved to do word finds, attend gospel concerts, church functions, visits with family near and far, trips to Outer Banks and always looked forward to the time she spent each year at the Denton Camp.
She is survived by a daughter, Connie Gravenor (Charles) of Salisbury, Md.; and a son, James E. Lewis of Delmar, Del.; a daughter of the heart, April Wrightson of Wilmington, Del.; a former daughter-in-law, Missy Lewis; one brother, George E. Brewington, Jr.; and three sisters, Marie DeCelles of Frankford, Del., Josephine Adams of Dagsboro, Del. and June Joseph of Millsboro, Del. She also leaves behind three grandsons, Chad Gravenor of Salisbury, Md., Matthew Lewis of Fenwick Island, Del. and Sean Lewis (Ashton) of Millsboro, Del.; as well as two great grandchildren, Landyn Gravenor and Harper Lewis. After her husband Morris passed away, a very close friend of the family started taking care of her yard; Randy Jones and his wife Lorrie were faithful visitors over the years and was like a son to her. There were also four very special ladies that were her caregivers and became close friends over the last eight years, Ernestine Dixon, Lois Handy, Lucinda Taylor and Jeanette Hall. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Due to the coronavirus and State of Emergency a private service will be held. Anna will be laid to rest with her husband at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Journey, PO Box 371, Millsboro, DE 19966, Denton Wesleyan Camp, 424 E. Wesley Circle, Denton, MD 21629, the Mary Campbell Center, 4641 Weldon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803 or Vitas Hospice, 30265 Commerce St., Suite 202, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Published in Delaware State News on May 19, 2020.